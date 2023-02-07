Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

