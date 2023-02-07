Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Trading Down 4.9 %

ENR stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.28. Energizer has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 58.92%. The company had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s payout ratio is -36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.