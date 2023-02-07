onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. onsemi also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.02-1.14 EPS.

onsemi Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. William Blair lowered onsemi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Summit Insights upgraded onsemi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.85.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

