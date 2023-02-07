Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

