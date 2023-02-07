Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.7 %

TGT stock opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.