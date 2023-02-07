State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 870 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 4.7 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,914.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,271.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,107.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.86. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $986.01 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.