Research Analysts Set Expectations for F.N.B. Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNB. Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Insider Activity

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 196.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 72.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

