California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 203,962 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Boeing worth $135,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 61.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 560.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $206.81 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.