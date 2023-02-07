California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,594 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $150,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after purchasing an additional 621,063 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $248.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.52. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

