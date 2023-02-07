Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $246.91 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $349.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

