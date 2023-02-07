Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

