TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $235,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $235,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,969 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $319.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.67 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

