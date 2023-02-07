Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG opened at $194.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.03 and a twelve month high of $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.