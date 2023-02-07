American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $176.48 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.