Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Insider Activity at HP

HP Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

