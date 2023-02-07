Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,895 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $263,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $324.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $509.11.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

