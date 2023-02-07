PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Reduced by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $157.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

