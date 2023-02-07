Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 144.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb stock opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,636 shares of company stock worth $55,720,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

