Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218,472 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.71% of Newmont worth $235,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,693,000 after buying an additional 1,645,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Trading Down 4.5 %

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.