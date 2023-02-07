Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,592 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 77,048 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 884,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

(Get Rating)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.