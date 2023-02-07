Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after buying an additional 254,599 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,886,000 after buying an additional 71,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,549,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

