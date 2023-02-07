Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average is $138.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

