1,250 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after purchasing an additional 348,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after purchasing an additional 548,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after buying an additional 495,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,314,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,831,000 after buying an additional 58,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of PLUG opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

