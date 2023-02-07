Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 136,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,460,000 after buying an additional 110,063 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

DE opened at $410.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

