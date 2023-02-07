Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 166,900 Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,900 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPDB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

XPDB opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.