Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $31.88 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

