FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $210.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

