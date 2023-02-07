Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 189.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tesla by 358.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,617,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tesla by 187.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,453,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,055,487. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Argus dropped their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

