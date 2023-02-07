Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,119 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,055,487. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.65. The stock has a market cap of $616.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

