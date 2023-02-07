Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 358.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,617,672,000 after buying an additional 4,766,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 187.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,453,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,338,000 after buying an additional 2,906,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,055,487 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.65. The stock has a market cap of $616.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

