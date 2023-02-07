Metis Global Partners LLC Has $13.57 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 244.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,294 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.2% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,119,082 shares of company stock worth $1,635,055,487 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

