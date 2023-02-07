Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,055,487. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

