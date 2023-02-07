Alpha Omega Group Inc. Acquires 624 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.3% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,055,487 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

