North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,974 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,055,487 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.65. The firm has a market cap of $616.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

