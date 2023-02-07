Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.65. The stock has a market cap of $616.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock worth $1,635,055,487. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

