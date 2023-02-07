Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 49,592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,615 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,055,487 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Argus lowered their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

