PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,610,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,811 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $224,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $85,253,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 9.2% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 108,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 36.0% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 55,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 13.7% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 125,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $129.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

