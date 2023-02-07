California Public Employees Retirement System Has $257.84 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,297,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,789 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $257,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 1.6 %

Paychex stock opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

