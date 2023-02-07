Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Chubb worth $170,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.38 and a 200-day moving average of $204.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

