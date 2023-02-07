Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 787,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,598 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $159,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,722 shares of company stock valued at $27,986,906 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

NYSE SYK opened at $271.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.