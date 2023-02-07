California Public Employees Retirement System Has $165.56 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,621,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181,318 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.33% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $165,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,787 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after buying an additional 1,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

