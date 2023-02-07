Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,497 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.71% of Eversource Energy worth $190,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 132.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

