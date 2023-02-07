California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 43,724 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,724 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Humana worth $141,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,706,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Humana by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.24.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $486.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $509.40 and its 200 day moving average is $506.06. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $408.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 27.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

