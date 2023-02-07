California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 27,770 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $139,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.31.

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.06 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $132.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

