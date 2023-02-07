Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 2,673 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allstate by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.64. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.91%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

