Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.09% of Masco worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Masco Stock Down 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

MAS stock opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,100 shares of company stock worth $7,517,696 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

