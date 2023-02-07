Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $809.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $822.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $771.73. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.46, for a total transaction of $2,093,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,123.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.46, for a total transaction of $2,093,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,123.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,509 shares of company stock worth $18,112,544. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

