Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,015 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3,620.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

EMQQ opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $42.26.

