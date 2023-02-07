State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,640 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in NRG Energy by 97.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

