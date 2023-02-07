Isabella Bank (ISBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th.

Isabella Bank Stock Up 3.0 %

ISBA stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $177.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of -0.01.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Isabella Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.